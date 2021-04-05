Colorado Springs Police: man already in custody for murder now faces charges for May drive-by shooting

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police arrested a man in connection with a 2020 drive-by shooting that left a father of two dead.

On May 22, 2020, 50 people were holding a candlelight vigil to honor a woman who had recently died. At 8:30 p.m., someone in a vehicle opened fire, hitting three people.

Two men were taken to a hospital and one man drove himself. One victim later died at the hospital. He was identified as Robert Lee Collins Jr., 30.

On March 31, 2021, Detectives from the Colorado Springs Department's Homicide/Assault Unit applied for and obtained a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in the May shooting.

Police arrested David Bloom, 37. He now faces several charges including Murder in the first degree.

According to CSPD, Bloom was served with the arrest warrant at the El Paso County Jail where he was already in custody for unrelated charges of Murder in the first degree for a shooting that happened in October of 2020.

On October 6, 2020, near the 200 block of N. Wahsatch Avenue, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as Todd Barnes, 57, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

CSPD says this is still an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.