Colorado bill would provide public housing benefits regardless of immigration status
Colorado looks to be the first state to provide housing benefits to residents regardless of immigration status. Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign the bill, which lawmakers passed on Tuesday.
This bill would roughly affect an estimated 180,000 people living in Colorado without authorization.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Two things here immediate anger me: #1. Colorado citizens are not given the opportunity to VOTE on this issue which actually affects all of us because Socialist polis just does whatever he wants and the one party system in Denver supports him of course. #2. The middle class are forced to pay more to provide housing for ILLEGALS in Colorado. KRDO titled ILLEGALS as “people without authorization”. Ahhhh, that makes everyone feel so much better and unified. And polis and Suthers wonder why the USAF moved the Space Force to Alabama?