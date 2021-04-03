Second Easter amid pandemic means getting creative… again

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado churches and organizations are gearing up for their second COVID-19 Easter this weekend.

A treat for those who normally wouldn't make the drive up north: the 74th annual Red Rocks service will be posted online Sunday morning as a prerecorded video.

"You can watch at 6:00 a.m. if you want to, or you can watch anytime," Adrian Miller, Executive Director for the Colorado Council of Churches, told KRDO.

Miller says it’s a change they were forced to make again this year.

"We get people from all over the country who come to that event," he said. "So, hopefully they'll tune in tomorrow, and we're looking forward to doing a 75th next year."

Down here in southern Colorado, Wilson United Methodist Church is hosting outdoor and virtual services at Flying W Ranch at 6:30, 9, and 11 Sunday morning.

Broadmoor Community Church will have a service at 10 a.m. on the ballfield at the Myron Stratton Home. People who go are asked to dress warm, wear a mask and bring their own chairs.

New life Church is hosting 18 services this weekend, but they still expect a crowd Sunday morning. You can livestream any of the church's services here. They're asking people to be safe.

'We're not going to get reckless just because it's Easter. So, we're still trying to be safe, but we do expect our biggest crowd of the year," said Senior Pastor Brad Boyd.

You can watch the Royal Gorge Easter Service online again this year as well.