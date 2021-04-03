One person killed in early morning shooting

News

COLORADO SPRINGS Colo (KRDO) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said around 1:30 Saturday morning, they received several calls of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on-scene, they found one man dead outside the building.

According to investigators, another man involved in the shooting drove himself to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the CSPD's Violent Crimes Section have taken responsibility of the investigation. At the time this article was written, no arrests had been made and no additional information about suspects or victims has been released.