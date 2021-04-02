Gov. Polis considering inmate firefighters bill

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A bill that would allow the Division of Fire Prevention and Control to hire inmates that fought on the front line of wildfires is headed to the Governor's desk.

During the 2020 wildfire season, a crew of inmates worked as part of the State Wildland Inmate Fire Team, also known as SWIFT.

Senate Bill 21-012 would allow these inmates to keep fighting fires after they're released by omitting the no-felony background check requirement.

The Former Inmates With Fire Service Experience bill was co-written by Democratic State Senator Kerry Donovan and Democratic Representative Dylan Roberts.

“It doesn’t mean that they will be guaranteed a job,” Donovan told 9News. “It does suggest that the department should be looking at these inmates from the SWIFT program as eligible and qualified candidates.”

The bill would also require the division to implement a peer mentor program and create programs for education on career choices.

The bill passed both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support.

