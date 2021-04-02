Colorado organizations raise awareness with Child Abuse Prevention Month

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In light of Child Abuse Prevention Month, several local organizations are doing their part to inform the community of resources available to the community.

Non-profit organization CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is observing Child Abuse Prevention Month with its "Month of Hope" campaign. According to CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, they expect to see an additional 120 children enter its programs this year due to the pandemic. CASA advocates for victims of child abuse and neglect.

Usually around this time, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region would be preparing for their big fundraiser, but due to the pandemic, they are hosting their fundraiser online. For more on how you can donate find information below.

The Pueblo Police Department is also participating in Child Abuse Prevention month with its new campaign looking to raise awareness of this topic throughout the Pueblo community. Led by their crime prevention officer Meagan Chapman, people will be able to find resources and information on how to report child abuse and neglect through their social media pages every Monday and Thursday for the month of April.

Additional Resources:

Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS to make anonymous reports of suspected abuse or neglect.

DONATE TO CASA’S MONTH OF HOPE CAMPAIGN:

Visit www.casappr.org/hope to learn more about CASA’s month-long “Month of Hope” campaign which, in the spirit of social distancing, is being held in place of the annual fundraising event in 2021.