Three unrelated child porn arrests made in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested three men on the possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Between March 29th and April 1st, police arrested Kody Braxton Isaacks, 21, Ruben Tom Badial, 54, and Carlos Alberto Villar-Gonzalez, 24.

According to police, the suspects were all arrested on separate cases. They were all booked into the Criminal Justice Center.

