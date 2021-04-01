Grassfire south of VA in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to reports of a small grass/bush fire just south of the Veterans Administration Building off Fillmore and Centennial.

According to CSFD, reports came in around 1:50 p.m. of a brush fire in an open space.

The speed of the fire is slow as of 3:00 p.m. CSFD says they have five brush trucks, three engines, two 2 BCs, and one resource from Colorado Springs Utilities at the scene.

E9,W4,BC1

CENTENNIAL BL/W FILLMORE ST

Radio FIRE1.CSFD

SMALL GRASS/BRUSH FIRE

Time 14:50 in open space just south of the VA. No structures reported to be threatened. #ColoradoSpringsFire — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 1, 2021

Smoke is visible from the area. No structures are threatened at this time.

