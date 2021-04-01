Grassfire south of VA in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to reports of a small grass/bush fire just south of the Veterans Administration Building off Fillmore and Centennial.
According to CSFD, reports came in around 1:50 p.m. of a brush fire in an open space.
The speed of the fire is slow as of 3:00 p.m. CSFD says they have five brush trucks, three engines, two 2 BCs, and one resource from Colorado Springs Utilities at the scene.
E9,W4,BC1— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 1, 2021
CENTENNIAL BL/W FILLMORE ST
Radio FIRE1.CSFD
SMALL GRASS/BRUSH FIRE
Time 14:50 in open space just south of the VA. No structures reported to be threatened. #ColoradoSpringsFire
Smoke is visible from the area. No structures are threatened at this time.
KRDO has crews going to the scene, this story will be updated with more information as it comes in.
