Grassfire south of VA in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to reports of a small grass/bush fire just south of the Veterans Administration Building off Fillmore and Centennial.

According to CSFD, reports came in around 1:50 p.m. of a brush fire in an open space.

The speed of the fire is slow as of 3:00 p.m. CSFD says they have five brush trucks, three engines, two 2 BCs, and one resource from Colorado Springs Utilities at the scene.

Smoke is visible from the area. No structures are threatened at this time.

KRDO has crews going to the scene, this story will be updated with more information as it comes in.

