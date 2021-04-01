Fort Carson kicks off Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - FortCarson kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) with guest speaker Edward Wilson, a retiree from the United States Army who spoke on the importance of consent. This new training program for leaders and soldiers aims to call awareness to sexual assault and prevention.

The installation will host a variety of events this month, honoring victims of sexual assault, telling their stories, and making everyone on the installation more educated and aware.

Thursday, Army veteran and performing artist Edward Wilson, whose stage name is Obbie West, performed a poetry piece to leaders and soldiers who attended the event at McMahon Auditorium.

Along with their efforts to display a plethora of events on their campus, FortCarson's Sexual Harassment/ Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP) will also begin to provide their innovative SHARP 360 training program. This program is designed to make soldiers aware of these types of non-consensual sexual assault acts have consequences. Soldiers will participate in interactive training to learn what sexual harassment and assault look like and how they can be prevented.

It is a two-part training that will mostly consist of a classroom portion followed by four vignettes where soldiers will have to role-play different scenarios, with the hope to provide them with the harsh reality of these situations.

The installation will also display teal shoes, as one of the many efforts to bring even more awareness and honor survivors of sexual harassment and assault.