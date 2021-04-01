Fans able to enjoy Opening Day for Rockies at Coors Field

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday was opening day for Major League Baseball, and for the first time in well over a year, Rockies fans were able to watch in-person at Coors Field.

The Rockies opened the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

KRDO's Sports Director Rob Namnoum was there to witness the first game of the year.

Mookie Betts of the @Dodgers starts the season off with a single. #MLBOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/C3rAWwbzfS — Rob Namnoum KRDO (@RobNamnoum) April 1, 2021

Rockies fans were enthusiastic about being back in the stands. Namnoum overheard two fans say it's good to be home while entering Coors Field.

For Thursday's game, a maximum of 21,000 fans were allowed in the stadium.

In the end, the Rockies managed to win 8-5 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Didn’t take too long to use this hashtag 😏#RoxWin!! pic.twitter.com/w9iIiLGnDR — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 1, 2021

For more information on Colorado Rockies tickets, click here.