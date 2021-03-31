Pueblo Steel Mill workers recalled after 2020 layoffs

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to EVRAZ North America, employees at the Seamless Pipe Mill will be returning to work in the coming weeks. Operations at the Seamless Pipe Mill were shut down last year, and around 200 workers were laid off in April and May of 2020.

Union Representative Charles Perko tells KRDO some of the employees will be returning to work on Thursday to begin training.

PUEBLO STEEL MILL JOB RECALL: Starting tomorrow, employees will return to to work at the EVRAZ NA Seamless Pipe Mill in Pueblo. Around 200 employees were laid off in 2020 when the mill shut down. Full story on @KRDONC13 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/9gSMFUMKyn — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) March 31, 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, economies across the world shut down and oil prices fell. That resulted in drilling slowing down throughout the country and the demand for Seamless Pipe products was hurt. EZRAZ North America was forced to lay off dozens of employees at the Seamless Pipe Mill.

Wednesday, EVRAZ confirmed they are in the process of reaching out to dozens of workers about returning to their positions.

In addition to reinstating those positions, EVRAZ is offering new positions as well. That includes steel makers, mill operators, HR coordinators, production supervisors, and more.

In April, EVRAZ will begin the process of restarting production at the Seamless Pipe Mill.

EVRAZ says there will be a gradual return. At least one crew will be back to work production will be resuming in the coming weeks. According to an EVRAZ North America spokesperson, customers are already booking orders for products.

Click here for new careers offered at EVRAZ.