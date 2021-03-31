Pueblo District 60 school board approves in-person concerts for high schools

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following weeks of confusion, the Pueblo District 60 school board finally agreed to allow in-person concerts for the high schools.

In February, KRDO first reported on an email sent to Pueblo music teachers, outlining how to hold in-person concerts safely. However, district officials sent out a second email telling teachers to disregard the original email.

"At this time D60 has not approved these activities to resume in person," according to the email for district officials. "We apologize for any confusion this miscommunication may have caused. We appreciate your patience as we continue to monitor and navigate COVID."

More than a month later, the school board approved an in-person concert. Each District 60 high school can host one vocal and one instrumental concert this spring.