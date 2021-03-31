Mary Mullarkey, Colorado’s first female Supreme Court chief justice, dies

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mary Mullarkey, the first woman to serve as Supreme Court chief justice in Colorado, died on Wednesday.

Justice Mullarkey was appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court in 1987 by then-Governor Roy Romer. In 1998, she was elected as chief justice.

Mullarkey spent 23 years on the state's highest court and 12 years as its chief. She was the longest-serving chief justice in state history, retiring in 2010.

Governor Jared Polis shared his condolences upon hearing of her passing.

Justice Mullarkey was an extraordinary individual with an unparalleled mind. Her impact on Colorado’s courts cannot be overstated. As the first female Supreme Court chief justice, she inspired countless future jurists. I’ll never forget when she swore me in for my first public office, the State Board of Education in 2001. Justice Mullarkey never allowed multiple sclerosis to slow her down, but continued to bring compassion, zeal, and wisdom to the court. She is already deeply missed. Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also released a statement to honor her memory.