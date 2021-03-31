FedEx trailer catches fire on I-25 south of Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A FedEx trailer caught fire early Wednesday morning south of Pueblo County.

Several agencies, including the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene. Reports initially came in around 5 a.m. of a possible fire in a semi-trailer that had pulled off at mile marker 88 on Interstate 25, about 12 miles south of Pueblo.

At the scene, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the front of one of two trailers being hauled by a FedEx truck.

photo courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the driver was going north on I-25 when he noticed smoke coming from one of the trailers he was pulling. The driver managed to pull off I-25, detach the smoldering trailer and moved the truck and second trailer from the area.

Crews extinguished the flames and saved at least half of the cargo in the trailer.

photo courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office credits crews from Pueblo City Fire, County Road and Bridge, Rye Fire, Beulah Fire, and Pueblo West Fire in helping with the incident.

“We thank all our partner agencies for the great teamwork in assisting us with getting this fire under control and preventing it from spreading through the trailer and to the nearby grassland,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

photo courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.