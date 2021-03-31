City of Monument threatened with federal lawsuit if religious memorial is not removed

News

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- A non-profit is considering filing a lawsuit against the City of Monument for a religious memorial they say goes against the constitution.

The memorial, located at the Monument Cemetery, was created in October 2020 by a 16-year-old for his Eagle Scout Project. According to the project, it was designed to honor fallen military members, as well as his father and grandfather who both served in the military.

The memorial reads: "Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you: Jesus Christ and the American Soldier; one died for your soul, the other died for your freedom." "We honor those who made freedom a reality"

The stone tablet also has six military branch insignias placed above the phrase. Which led a small group of Monument residents, made up of active-duty members and veterans, reaching out to a non-profit about the memorial.

“It is un-American, it is unconstitutional, it violates the Colorado constitution and it is completely wrong on every possible level,” says Mikey Weinstein the founder and president of Military Religious Freedom Foundation. A civil rights advocacy organization that currently represents over 72,000 active duty military members. Weinstein says about 95% of whom identify as practicing Christians.

Weinstein says there are two main issues with the memorial. The first being that it goes against the First Amendment's Establishment clause that prohibits the government from making any law “respecting an establishment of religion.” The clause also prohibits government actions that unduly favor one religion over another.

Since the memorial was placed on public property, Weinstein argues the City of Monument is favoring one religion over others. “When it’s on public property it’s as though you are saying that the government is endorsing the fact that Jesus Christ is the only defining force that is there to ever to give his life for your soul,” Weinstein says.

The other issue is the six military branch insignias placed on the memorial. Weinstein says it goes against the Department of Defenses regulations. “One of the things in the defining regulation makes it clear that those logos can never be used to promote a partisan or sectarian political or religious agenda so here they are clearly wrong,” Weinstein says.

