On the Lookout: Pueblo man wanted — again

News

A Pueblo man who's known to law enforcement is now wanted by local and federal authorities on a probation violation warrant.

Robert Deluna's most recent violation includes possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to Pueblo Police.

He is now wanted by the Safe Streets program, which has a 93% success rate in arresting wanted individuals with ties to gangs.

Deluna was just released from prison, after having served just shy of a three-year sentence -- on the condition that he does not associate with gang members.

While on parole, and prior to his prison sentence, Deluna was found with scales, baggies, more than five grams of heroin, and a .45 caliber pistol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deluna, 28, is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-eight, weighing 170 pounds.

If you know where Deluna could be, call Pueblo Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP.