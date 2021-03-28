Bomb threat forces evacuation of Springs Walmart

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shoppers were evacuated from the Walmart on E. Platte Ave. Sunday evening after reports of a bomb threat.

Store employees told KRDO the incident happened just after 5 p.m.

All customers were evacuated and members of the store's security team could be seen directing traffic out of the Walmart parking lot, while also blocking incoming traffic with cones.

According to our reporter on scene, the store plans to reopen Monday morning.