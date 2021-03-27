Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies pay tribute to Officer Talley’s family

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies lined the interstate Saturday to honor the family of fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Officer Talley's mother is being escorted by Colorado State Patrol from New Mexico to Boulder ahead of her son's funeral on Tuesday. Information about the service can be found on City of Boulder's website.

The Colorado Springs Fire and Police Departments, as well as medical response teams lined the overpasses at N. Academy Blvd. and E. Bijou St. in a show of support.

Several firefighters who spoke with KRDO said their hearts are with Officer Talley's loved ones.

"We feel for the Talley family, the Boulder Police Department and the whole community up there, and we just wanted to show our support from Colorado Springs, let them know that we're all there for them. We're all a big family in the first responder community," Lt. Drew Cahill said.

In Pueblo, the Sheriff's Office lined I-25 South by exit 108 in a show of respect for the fallen officer's family.