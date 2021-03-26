VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System offering COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans

News

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include all enrolled Veterans, regardless of age or health conditions.

Currently, more than 130,000 Colorado Veterans are enrolled in VA ECHCS. With the update, they are all eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are offered by appointment only and can be made at seven care sites across Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Alamosa, La Junta, and Pueblo.

However, for March 28 only, Veterans can walk in without an appointment at the Aurora location at 14280 E. Jewell Avenue, Aurora, Colorado, 80012.

That vaccine clinic will be on a first come first serve basis, doors open at 7:30 a.m.

To make an appointment, click here.

Alternatively, Veterans can make an appointment in person during their next VA visit or by phone at 888-336-8262.



