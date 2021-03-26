Fire damages kitchen at Security-Widefield restaurant

News

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - The kitchen at a 3 Margaritas in the Security-Widefield area is heavily damaged after a fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the restaurant on Widefield Boulevard around 3:45 Friday morning. There firefighters found active flames and heavy smoke.

Firefighters said the fire was out in about an hour and contained to the kitchen, but the kitchen sustained heavy damage.

Around 30 firefighters from Stratmoor Hills, Hanover, Fountain, Fort Carson , and Security fire departments all responded to the fire.