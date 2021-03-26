Boulder shooting suspect moved from jail over threats against him

News

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The man accused of opening fire on shoppers at a Boulder King Soopers leaving 10 people dead was moved from the Boulder County Jail.

The Boulder County Jail Division Chief Jeff Goetz said Ahmad Alissa, 21, was moved early Wednesday after threats were made against him by other inmates.

Goetz couldn't give any other details on the decision to move Alissa including where he was moved to.