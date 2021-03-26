AT&T sets up text donation for families impacted by Boulder King Soopers shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- AT&T is sponsoring a Text to Give campaign that directly gives to The Colorado Healing Fund following the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

“Similar to checking out at a retail store and contributing during the transaction, this texting option allows

anyone to make a one-time $20 donation from their mobile device, regardless of who you have service with,”

said Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T Colorado. "We are saddened by this week’s tragedy and our hearts are

with the Boulder Community. We encourage others to contribute to support the victims and their families,

including law enforcement.”

In addition to the Text to Give campaign, the AT&T Foundation is also contributing $25,000 to The Colorado Healing Fund.

That includes $10,000 to the Colorado Hero Foundation in honor of the fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Text Colorado to 20222 to make a one-time $20 donation to The Colorado Healing Fund.

For more information on The Colorado Healing Fund, click here.