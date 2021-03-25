King Soopers donates $1 million to Colorado Healing Fund following Boulder shooting
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- King Soopers announced Thursday a donation of $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund following the grocery store shooting that left ten people dead.
The contribution will be provided through the company's public charity.
The funds CHF gathers go towards the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community affected by the tragedy.
According to a statement released by King Soopers, the donation will provide mental health services and other financial relief to victims and their families and affected survivors who have been traumatized by the shooting.
“The entire King Soopers family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this senseless act of violence,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers/City Market. “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our fellow Coloradans, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness.”
King Soopers and CHF are also offering grocery store customers easy ways to donate to the Boulder community. Starting Thursday, people can donate in the following ways:
- Round up or make a donation at the check stand
- Donate directly online by clicking here
- Text BoulderStrong to 243725
In addition to the donation, King Soopers officials say they're taking several additional actions to support associates during this difficult time.
The grocery store chain is providing:
- Access to mental health services and other benefits to support associates' mental and physical well-being
- Ensuring associates who were directly affected by the tragedy can recover with the support of emergency paid leave
- Officer an associate hotline to answer questions or assist with ongoing concerns
- Directing additional assistance to all the victims' families to support funeral expenses
