Comfort dogs provide emotional support for those grieving over the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the thousands of mourners gathered outside the Boulder King Soopers store were people and dogs were offering emotional support.

Volunteer animal handlers and comfort dogs were there to provide the quiet solace that sometimes only animals can provide.

"We call them fuzzy little bridges that connect us to people. We're not counselors and we don't do a lot of talking, we're just with them and present," said Bonnie Fear, a comfort dog handler.

In addition to the dogs, volunteer chaplains across the state volunteered to offer words of comfort to those grieving and trying to make sense of Monday's tragedy.

"People need to grieve. People grieve best when they can relieve that anxiety from their heart and express it. Once they express it they realize there is hope to be had," said Chaplain Jack Rasumsson.

Both volunteers said they can feel the palpable effect they're having on the grieving

They plan to stay through Sunday to help in whatever way they can.