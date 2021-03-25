$14,000,000 available to Colorado Springs renters and landlords

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More help is available for Colorado Springs residents struggling to pay their rent through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The collaboration between the city and the state could not come at a better time, with the CDC's eviction moratorium expiring at the end of March.

About $14 million in federal relief funds are available to landlords and renters who can prove the pandemic has caused them financial hardship.

“They need to be able to show they have a reduction in their income," said Steve Posey, Community Development Manager for Colorado Springs. "If they’ve been unemployed, they can use that as documentation. If they have an eviction notice, they can also use that, as well.”

Since the beginning of 2021, around 300 households in El Paso County applied for assistance directly through the state, with the state providing around $2,000,000 in relief.

Because of the high demand, the city collaborated with the state to allocate millions specifically for Colorado Springs residents.

Eligible applicants must have the total household income at or below 80% of the area median income. For a family of four, that means you can’t make much more than $5,000 a month.

Officials didn’t have a hard date as to how long funding will last, but they don’t think it will past this year.

“I think that this current round of funding will get us through the rest of the spring, and hopefully on into summer,” said Posey.

Apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program here.