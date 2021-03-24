Multiple memorials across Boulder following King Soopers shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A growing number of memorials in Boulder following the King Soopers shooting Monday.

There is now a memorial outside the shop owned by one of the ten victims.

Umba, a festival clothing and art store on the Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder, was owned by Tralona Bartkowiak and her sister.

A friend told our news partner in Denver 9News that Tralona and her sister would make trips to Thailand to buy local crafts and bring them back to sell in the shop.

In addition to flowers, the owner of a shop across the street plans to donate a portion of his profits this week to the families of the victims.

Sammy Sowa, owner of Clean Your Dirty Face, told 9News he feels the loss of Tralona

"You feel bad for her, her family, and her clients and customers. But you see there is so much love for her," he said. "All of these innocent people, who were such great people that lost their lives."

The Flagstaff Mountain Star was also lit in honor of the victims.

The star is typically only lit around the holidays.

The Boulder Chamber of Commerce says the star will be lit for ten days in memory of each of the ten people killed in the shooting.

The star was also lit up last spring, to help people get through the early days of the pandemic.