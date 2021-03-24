Colorado Springs police find man hiding under truck after domestic assault

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked a woman and fled from the scene on foot.

On Tuesday, Colorado Springs police officers from the Falcon Division were dispatched to 7503 Banner Court on reports that a woman had been stabbed and the suspect fled the residence.

According to officers, the victim had not been stabbed, but she was struck in the head and was bleeding profusely from two lacerations.

K-9 units responded and assisted in searching for the suspect, who was on foot in the area of Briargate and Union.

According to police, the suspect was found hiding under a truck in the area of Shrider and Union. Police say when he came out from under the truck, he came at officers in an aggressive manner. K-9 Odin quickly subdued the suspect and officers proceeded to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Correll, 45, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries from the K-9 contact. He was then transported to the El Paso County Jail for felony assault and outstanding domestic violence warrants.