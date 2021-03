News

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young boy made it a point Wednesday to show compassion is still possible even in the darkest times.

JJ Witmer, 11, went to King Soopers stores in Commerce City and Brighton and handed out flowers to 70 employees while offering words of encouragement and support.

9News

9News reports one worker wrote on Facebook "JJ, from a Kings employee, thank you!! You are one awesome guy!"