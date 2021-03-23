Colorado Springs police: man dead after violating restraining order issued by estranged girlfriend

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of a man after an altercation resulted in gunfire.

On Sunday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2500 block of East Buena Ventura Street at about 9:20 p.m.

At the scene, the reporting parties, a man and a woman, said the woman's estranged boyfriend contacted her, violating a restraining order issued due to a history of Domestic Violence.

According to police, the estranged boyfriend began assaulting the man, who was armed with a handgun. The man fired several shots at the estranged boyfriend, who fled on foot.

The reporting parties told police they weren't sure whether or not the estranged boyfriend was injured or not.

According to CSPD, the responding officers began a case report for a restraining order violation as well as stalking. During the initial call, the officers did not come in contact with the estranged boyfriend.

On Tuesday, CSPD received a call at 6:29 a.m. from a neighbor in the same hundred block of East Buena Ventura Street reporting a man was lying face down in the snow and appeared to be unresponsive.

Officers later identified that man as the estranged boyfriend from the previous call.

CSPD says while the El Paso County Coroner's Office will make an official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide.

Violent Crimes detectives have taken over responsibility for the ongoing death investigation.

Detectives say the estranged boyfriend arrived in a Blue Honda-style vehicle, possibly with a Colorado license plate OZJ-820, with an unknown man who left the scene in that vehicle after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police

Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 1-800-222-8477.

CSPD says this is the fifth homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. In 2020, CSPD investigated 17 homicides.