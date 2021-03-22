‘Socially Conscious Sheltering Act’ would require shelters to provide homes for healthy dogs and cats

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, The Colorado Socially Conscious Sheltering Act House Bill was heard in the House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee. In honor of the bill, Denver Dumb Friends League along with bill sponsors, State Rep. Monica Duran from the 24th district in Jefferson County, and State Rep. Matt Soper of district 54, which represents Mesa and Delta counties, hosted a virtual 'Puppy Press Conference' before the hearing.

"From this day forward if this passes, the only option for a safe animal will be a placement," said Duane Adams, President of the Humane Society of Pikes Peak region. h

The Bill would require each animal shelter and pet animal rescue in Colorado to provide standard care for each dog and cat in its custody.

This includes basic medical and behavioral needs.

"If you look at it and think 'well what is this really going to do?' that is huge, that is saying that we will take care of the animals that enter these shelters, if we do not have the resources then we will work with our partners and we will transfer pets," added Adams. It is really an act that would allow shelters across the state to lean on each other -- requiring the shelter to only dispose of the cat or dog through adoptions or transferring them to another shelter as long as the pet does not exhibit signs of an illness or injuries.

"This is really just about the shelters and rescues in Colorado standing up together saying, this is a commitment we're going to make. There has been references to the fact that this is either a 'no kill' bill or an anti-kill bill and it is neither, it has nothing to do with that," said Adams.

Duane Adams is the president of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, he says this should not stop shelters or rescues from performing their basic needs.

"It is never meant or should limit or preclude any shelter from doing other life-saving efforts that far exceed what is outlined in this bill," added Adams.

No Hound Unhomed is a no-kill animal rescue in Colorado Springs. The owner, Bill, happens to agree with the passing of this bill. He believes this bill could save the lives of many dogs.

The bill is still yet to pass.