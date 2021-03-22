GAO investigating the decision to move Space Command to Alabama

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new federal investigation into the decision to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, is underway.

Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn says the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is now moving forward with his request to investigate the moving of Space Command.

The GAO investigation comes as the Department of Defense is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the process used to select Huntsville as the permanent Space Command headquarters.

"I think there are a lot of flaws in the process that was used. The Inspector General is doing an investigation right now, but that will only concentrate more on the process itself. Whereas GAO has a specialty of looking at the numbers and the rationale, and they're going to look at whether the numbers add up and make any sense," Lamborn said.

Colorado lawmakers, including Lamborn, believe the choice to move Space Command from Colorado Springs was politically motivated.

"We have two senators, who while doing a good job as Democrats, they are not and were not supportive of Donald Trump's agenda, whereas the Republican Senators from Alabama historically have been," Lamborn said.

Lamborn and the other members of Colorado's federal delegation want the decision overturned.

"Space Command needs to be here for operational continuity. The threat is ongoing. It's not taking a rest while we go off and build a new headquarters in another part of the country. The threat is ongoing on a 24/7 basis," Lamborn said.