Snow Will Impact The Morning Commute

A cold front crossed over Colorado this morning, bringing cooler temperatures and a rain/snow mix to the area. Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories are in effect for El Paso/Douglas/Teller/Fremont Counties through noon Monday. Here are your forecast snow totals through Monday afternoon.

Colorado Springs: 2-4"

Monument: 4-8"

Woodland Park: 4-8"

Pueblo: 2-4"

Canon City: 3-6"

Wetmore: 6-10"

Trinidad: 3-6"

Kim: 4-8"

Springfield: 2-4"

Rain showers gradually changing to snow this evening in Colorado Springs and south along the I-25 corridor. The heaviest snow in El Paso County will occur before 6am Monday, with light flurries through the mid morning hours. By the early afternoon, much of the precipitation will be southeast of Colorado Springs and Pueblo, then finally exit the state completely after 9pm.

