Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Changes Coming – 3/21/2021

Overview: We’re tracking colder air and more chances for rain and snow across the area through the week.

Today: Breezy and colder with increasing clouds during the afternoon. By late in the day scattered snow showers should start developing over and near the mountains, with a few rain showers possible over the plains. High temperatures should warm into the 40s and 50s north of the Arkansas River with 60s more likely along and/or south of the Arkansas River.

Tonight: Rain and snow will expand and intensify this evening with snowfall levels falling through the night. On the higher terrain we expect significant accumulations of snow to impact travel by the Monday morning commute, while lower elevations along the Arkansas River have a mixture of rain and snow with accumulations of snow more likely on the cooler surfaces than the roadways. By daybreak the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region could have received 3”- 6” of snow and a couple of inches of snow could be slowing traffic around parts of Colorado Springs as well. Temperatures will have fallen into the 20s and 30s for most areas by morning.

Monday: Snow will continue to fall Monday morning with several inches of additional snowfall likely on the higher terrain along and west of the I-25 corridor. Over the plains we expect a mixture of rain and snow with little accumulation of snow on roadways. Total snowfall accumulation of 1”- 4” should be expected on primarily cooler surfaces from Pueblo westward through Canon City with some mountain communities near the Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains receiving 4”- 8” or more. Colorado Springs should receive between 2” to 5” with the heavier amounts likely to the north and west of the downtown area where the elevation is a little higher. Over the Palmer Divide and northern Teller County 4”- 8” looks likely with locally higher amounts possible along the northern slopes of Pikes Peak and across the highest elevations of the Palmer Divide. Precipitation should gradually wind down during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas.

Extended: Most of next week looks rather cool with a brief break in precipitation Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning over eastern Colorado before another system possibly brings at least light snow to areas along and west of the I-25 corridor later Tuesday into early Wednesday. Thursday should be a little warmer, but we may have enough cloud cover to block out the sun at times. Scattered snow showers are again possible on Friday.