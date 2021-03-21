2 injured in overnight shooting near Citadel Mall Sunday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating after an overnight shooting Sunday near the Citadel Mall that left two people injured.

According to police, they received a report of a shooting in the 800 block of North Chelton Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two adults with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Detectives from the department's 'Violent Crimes Section' have taken over responsibility for the investigation, as they work to gather more information about the suspects involved. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.