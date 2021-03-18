Updates to Pueblo’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County officials clarified confusion over the upcoming changes to the COVID-19 vaccination site and the COVID-19 testing site.

The new vaccine supersite is set to begin operations Monday at the State Fairgrounds. Centura Health and COVID Check Colorado are taking over-vaccination operations.

Now, the Mako Testing Site at the fairgrounds will move to the Pueblo Mall.

Those who got their first shot at the mall will soon get a text and email with more information on how to get their second dose.

Go to Centura Health's website for more information. Anyone without internet access or in need of further assistance, call 1-800-882-8065.