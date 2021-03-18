No charges for teen who shot stepfather during domestic dispute

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The District Attorney's Office says a Colorado Springs teenager will not face charges for killing his stepfather.

According to Colorado Springs police, on September 4, 2020, Xavier Montoya, 18, shot and killed his stepfather during a domestic assault.

At the scene, CSPD found Martin Rodriguez-Ramirez dead.

A homicide investigation revealed Rodriguez-Ramirez was drunk and slamming his step-sons head onto concrete. That's when Montoya shot and killed him.

The District Attorney's Office says Montoya was acting in self-defense of his brother and protecting him from death. Due to the shooting being considered self-defense, Montoya will not face any charges.