First look at the new Colorado Springs Scheels

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A first look at a new sporting goods store in the Interquest area.

The new Scheels All Sports showed KRDO Thursday what the inside of the new store looks like.

Similar to Cabelas or Ikea, Scheels is more than just an average store.

Customers will be able to enjoy an indoor Ferris wheel, interactive fish feeding, and treats from Fuzziwig's Candy Factory.

According to Scheels, there will also be 75 specialty stores within the store, ranging from designer sunglasses to hard-to-find sports gear.

Scheels is set to open to the public on Saturday, March 27. The store is expected to create 350 new jobs in the Colorado Springs area.