Beards and Bonnets challenge to celebrate Colorado Springs 150th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers kicked off the Beards and Bonnets challenge in honor of the city's Sesquicentennial or 150th anniversary.

Dressed as founder William Jackson Palmer, Suthers explained the Beards and Bonnets challenge. In addition to that contest, a Tug of War contest was also announced.

photo credit: City of Colorado Springs

Mascots from Colorado College and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs demonstrated the activity.

photo credit: City of Colorado Springs

For the Bears and Bonnets contest, judging will be held on June 12, 2021 at the Beards, Bonnets, and Brewfest, happening at the historic Rock Ledge Ranch.

According to the city, awards will be given in several categories. For the beard contest, prizes will be given to the longest, bushiest, best fake beard, best real beard, and best 'scaped beard. For the bonnet contest, prizes will be given to the best of the largest bonnets, best of the smallest bonnets, most colorful bonnet, most historic bonnet, and best Kentucky Derby bonnet.

The contest is open to Colorado Springs residents.

During Thursday's kick-off, Dirk Draper, CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC also announced the planning of the Sesqui-Soriee. A sesquicentennial-themed event to be held at the Boot Barn Hall on July 17, 2021.

Below is a list of events and activities already set for the 150th anniversary of Colorado Springs: