Fort Carson redeployment might cause heavier traffic along I-25 between Trinidad and Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will redeploy to Fort Carson from Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site.

Fort Carson says due to the military Stryker vehicles, drivers should expect heavier traffic along the I-25 corridor between Trinidad and Fort Carson.

According to Fort Carson, the Stryker is an eight-wheeled armored vehicle. It's used in several different roles, such as transporting soldiers and medical personnel or fire support to the battlefield.

The redeployment begins March 18 and ends March 20.