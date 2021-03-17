Effort building to rename Pueblo park honoring fallen FBI agent

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group in Pueblo is advocating for a southside park to be named after a fallen Pueblo hero.

FBI Special Agent and Pueblo native Laura Schwartzenberger died along with FBI agent Dan Alfin while on the line of duty.

On Monday, a group naming themselves "For the Love of Laura Committee", spoke to City Council during a work session. Urging council members to rename Starlite Park in Pueblo to Laura's Park.

FBI agents, including Schwartzenberger, were attempting to serve an early-morning warrant to a suspect wanted for child pornography in early February. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home before the shooting, according to police. The suspect is also deceased.

Schwartzenberger has been with the FBI since 2005 and focused on crimes against children. She was most recently assigned to the Miami Field Office Innocent Images National Initiative.

"We are fortunate to be recognized as the Home of Heroes primarily because of the four individuals from Pueblo who received the Congressional Medal of Honor and we need to be proud of those men," said a statement to City Council from For the Love of Laura. "But we have the opportunity to now honor a woman from Pueblo who also made her mark as an FBI Special agent fighting a different war -- a war to protect our children."

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Schwartzenberger has been instrumental in the arrest of several child predators. She has also spoken at schools, sharing her expertise on sexortation, a scam where people attempt to get money from victims claiming they have sexually explicit images of them.

CNN reports this was one of the deadliest shootouts in FBI history. The last time an agent was fatally shot on duty was in 2008.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.