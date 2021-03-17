Colorado Springs police: SUV rolled over woman after she fell in parking lot

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after an SUV rolled over her.

According to Colorado Springs police, at 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman in the parking lot of a business got out of a small SUV and fell.

After falling, the vehicle began to roll backward and partially ran over her. The SUV kept rolling until it hit a delivery van.

Witnesses rushed to her aid. First responders then took the woman to a local hospital in serious condition.

CSPD says the Major Crash Team took over the investigation. This incident happened in the 3100 block of West Colorado Ave.