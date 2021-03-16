Broadmoor World Arena prepares to give 6,000 vaccine doses per day

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Colorado receiving 3.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the weeks ahead, the Broadmoor World Arena is expected to give 6,000 doses a day to patients.

Governor Jared Polis made the announcement last week that there will be six mass vaccination clinics across the state to accomplish this. One will be in Colorado Springs and another in Pueblo.

Polis says the goal was to start giving the thousands of doses starting on St. Patrick's Day. However, Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, a family medicine doctor and senior vice president of diversity and inclusion with Centura Health, says they currently don't have enough doses to accomplish that.

“The thought process is that we ramp up as we continue to get more supply and we build the infrastructure necessary to do those over time," Dr. Grenardo says.

Not only do they need more vaccines, but they also need additional staff which the state will provide. Dr. Grenardo hopes that either by the end of March or in April they will be able to reach the state's goal.



"We'll take that into account as we get toward the end of this month," said Grenardo.

Once that supply is met, the clinic will be open Friday through Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for all Coloradans.



You can sign up for the drive-up clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena or the two other Centura Health sites that will begin next week by going to www.centura.org/vaccine

If you are unable to sign up online or having trouble, you can call 720-263-5737.