Weekend weather affects COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Numerous COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination clinics were shut down over the weekend in Colorado as a winter storm blasted the region with snow, but what's next for the vaccination effort as the snow melts?

Many providers decided to reschedule weekend vaccine appointments ahead of time, like Centura and UCHealth.

El Paso County Public Health Medical Officer Dr. Robin Johnson told KRDO that she doesn't believe the cancellations will make a big impact on the vaccination progress in El Paso County.

"It's more of an annoyance and a bit of a hiccup," Dr. Johnson said. "We will work hard, I think all of our partners [will], to make that up. There'll be various ways that occurs, depending on the resources and the timing for each of the partners."

For those who were supposed to get their second dose of the vaccine over the weekend, Dr. Johnson said it's best to get that rescheduled as quickly as possible.

"There is a grace window of six weeks, and so we really are encouraging everyone to get rescheduled within the six-week timeframe from the first dose," Dr. Johnson said. "Outside of that, there's not a lot of data in how long you can extend it, but there is no recommendation to start over."

Overall, Dr. Johnson believes El Paso County is in a good spot with vaccination progress, especially considering the potential of increased vaccine capacity moving forward.

"We're making such good progress. I think that we need to really focus on all that's positive on what's coming our way and, and I know we can speak to more of those clinics that will be coming available and getting that information out so that people do sign up," Dr. Johnson said.

For the latest COVID-19 information in El Paso County, click here.