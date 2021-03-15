Residents must clear sidewalks 24 hours after snowstorm

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Once the snowstorm is over, the City of Colorado Springs requires residents to take out their shovels and clear the snow from their sidewalks within 24 hours.

Businesses are required to clear sidewalks by 5 p.m. the day after the snow stops falling.

If residents fail to do so, there can be serious consequences. According to the City of Colorado Springs, if someone slips, falls, or injures themselves due to snow or ice accumulation on someone's property, then the property owner or occupant can be liable for damages.

"If you don't shovel and somebody gets hurts, that is a civil matter between the injured party and yourself, as far as the city is concerned, code enforcement can come out and either issue a summon to you for not doing it or we can just shovel it and then bill you for the service," said Mitch Hammes, Colorado Springs Neighborhood manager. The city says in the last 5 years they have not given any citations. However each snow season they send about 3 to 5 property owners a bill ranging around $500 for the city shoveling the snow off their sidewalks. The bill varies on a number of factors such as how long it takes the city to shovel the snow and the distance.

If you need help clearing snow off your sidewalk, the city says they can send help to prevent any consequences or citations.