Highway closures in Southern Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The weekend’s snowstorm has passed us, but road conditions are still choppy. Here’s a look at our closures, to be updated throughout the day:

9:37 a.m. — I-25 northbound/southbound lanes REOPENED. Snow cleanup continues, roads are still snowy and icy.

Hwy 83 REOPENED.

Hwy 105 CLOSED in both directions between Page Street and Spruce Mountain Road (Palmer Lake). Mile Marker 9.2 - 31.6, Monument to Saedalia. NO ALTERNATIVE ROUTE RECOMMENDED. NO ESTIMATED REOPENING TIME.

Hwy 94 closed between Loflin Road (1 mile east of the Colorado Springs area) and CO 71 (Punkin Center). NO ESTIMATED REOPENING TIME.

I-70 from Limon to Aurora CLOSED in both directions.

Keep updated with the KRDO traffic map by clicking this link.