Colorado State Patrol releases where drivers can find abandoned vehicles after snowstorm

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol released where drivers can find their abandoned vehicles. However, CSP asks people to be patient and wait until snowplows and roadside assistance clear roads and exit ramps.

Information regarding towed vehicles from this weekends snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/CixVP6HHBs — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) March 15, 2021

According to CSP, due to the volume of vehicles abandoned during the snowstorm, motorists are told to return to the location where they left their vehicle and travel in the same direction.

Drivers should then stay in the exit lane and take the first exit from that location. CSP says all towed vehicles will be moved to the largest parking lot from the off-ramp. That could be a mass transit parking lot, a retail parking lot, or a recreation center.

Sunday night, the Colorado State National Guard Snow Response Team worked to check every abandoned vehicle to ensure no one was left in the cold.

At the request of our partner agencies these Colorado National Guard Snow Response Teams worked through the night to ensure no vehicle was left unchecked and no life was forgotten. #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere @COEmergency @USNationalGuard @GovofCO @LtGovofCO pic.twitter.com/SP4k7A6Zgx — Colo National Guard (@CONG1860) March 15, 2021

If you are still unable to locate your vehicle, CSP will provide a list of tow companies used in the storm once recovery is completed.