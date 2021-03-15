Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:47 pm

Colorado State Patrol releases where drivers can find abandoned vehicles after snowstorm

Colorado State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol released where drivers can find their abandoned vehicles. However, CSP asks people to be patient and wait until snowplows and roadside assistance clear roads and exit ramps.

According to CSP, due to the volume of vehicles abandoned during the snowstorm, motorists are told to return to the location where they left their vehicle and travel in the same direction.

Drivers should then stay in the exit lane and take the first exit from that location. CSP says all towed vehicles will be moved to the largest parking lot from the off-ramp. That could be a mass transit parking lot, a retail parking lot, or a recreation center.

Sunday night, the Colorado State National Guard Snow Response Team worked to check every abandoned vehicle to ensure no one was left in the cold.

If you are still unable to locate your vehicle, CSP will provide a list of tow companies used in the storm once recovery is completed.

State & Regional News / Traffic / Travel / Weather

Shelby Filangi

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content