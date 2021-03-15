Colorado Springs family displaced after house fire

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is displaced after a house fire Monday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon. This happened in the 2800 Block of Dickens Drive.

CSFD says nobody was home at the time of the fire except for a dog that got out safely.

The fire department told KRDO the residents will be displaced due to the amount of interior damage.

Fire officials spent a number of hours on the scene cleaning up and checking for any remaining hotspots.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.