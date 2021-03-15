Colorado Springs Airport works to catch up on flights after nearly half were canceled Sunday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Snow teams worked nonstop Monday to clear runways of excess snow and ice at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Nearly half of the flights out of Colorado Springs Airport were canceled Sunday due to the weather.

Airport officials say strong wind gusts and wet snow were the biggest challenges for crews.

Monday, at least 25% of flights were canceled, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware.

Nearly all of those travelers had a connection to the Denver International Airport, which was still working to catch up after all six of its runways were shut down Sunday.

Airlines, including Frontier and Southwest, are offering travelers the option to re-book their flights for free.