Cheyenne Mountain School District votes to change Native American mascot for Cheyenne Mountain High School

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the Board of Education for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 voted to change the Native American mascot for Cheyenne Mountain High School.

This decision came after several people in the community spoke for and against the change.

The board announced the Native American mascot will be retired by the end of this school year.

A draft resolution regarding the removal of the Cheyenne Mountain High School mascot moved forward after thousands of students, alumni, and local citizens expressed their disapproval in September 2020.

Watch the full Board of Education meeting below: