Arraignment of foster father accused of sexual assault pushed to April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arraignment of an accused child molester was pushed back Monday due to an ongoing police investigation.

Joel Longshore, 46, was charged with sexually abusing his foster children. According to CSPD, investigators began looking into a sexual assault that was reported in December 2020.

Judge Robert Lowery also granted Longshore's defense request to move the arraignment to April 26.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are actively investigating Longshore and believe there are more victims.

Longshore was able to bail out of jail on a personal recognizance bond without paying a normal fee in December 2020. He was also able to leave the state on March 3.

If you have any information about Longshore or possible unreported incidences of sexual abuse, contact CSPD immediately.